Minneapolis Promises Faster Mayoral Race Results Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City leaders in Minneapolis promise next week’s election results will come in a lot faster than four years ago.
In 2013, it took more than 48 hours to find out that Betsy Hodges had won the Minneapolis mayoral race. The city blamed the slowdown on the number of candidates and its ranked-choice voting system.
There will still be ranked-choice voting next Tuesday, but there are fewer candidates. Minneapolis officials have also been practicing with old ballots and added counters.
“We are going to have batch eliminations, which we didn’t have in 2013, and that means we can eliminate more candidates in a single round, which expedites our tabulation and we can report results faster,” Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said.
The city clerk expects to announce election results by the end of business next Wednesday. That’s the day after the election.