Ramsey Pipe Bomb Suspects Also Stole Lawn Ornaments, Damaged Homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north Twin Cities metro say two suspects charged with setting off pipe bombs also are accused of theft and damaging property.
Jacob Daniel Hall, 24, and 25-year-old Jennifer Marie Stuey were both charged in connection with the pipe bomb incident and admitted to the explosive as well as other crimes. Authorities located a 3.5 inch pipe bomb in a neighborhood in Ramsey after a contractor working in the area discovered the device and reported it to police.
An investigation shows the suspects built and detonated, or attempted to detonate, at least six explosives over the course of the past year. Authorities say at this point, there is no evidence that suggests an ongoing threat. It’s also not believed to be connected to a bomb threat at the Comfort Suites Hotel back on June 5.
Authorities say the suspects are responsible for dozens of other crimes. They include stealing holiday light projectors, garden and lawn ornaments and shooting metal balls with sling shots at garage doors and fences.
Anyone who thinks they might be a victim of this type of crime and hasn’t filed a police report should call (763) 427-1212 and make a report. Authorities are working with victims to return stolen property.