Family, Friends Dedicate Bench To Richfield Homicide Victim

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A memorial now marks the spot of a killing that’s gone unsolved since the summer.
Someone gunned down 24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy in Richfield four months ago.
On Wednesday, friends and relatives dedicated a bench in his memory at the scene of the crime. A plaque reads “Loyal ‘Til the End.”
Police say O’Shaughnessy was walking home from a dance with his mother and aunt when someone drove by and opened fire. His family worked with the city on the memorial bench overlooking.
“It’s a sacred spot now in such a beautiful setting to have that contrasted to what happened. It’s still mind-boggling,” Brian O’Shaughnessy, Jonathan’s father, said.
The reward for information in the case has grown to nearly $15,000.