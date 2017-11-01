St. Paul City Council Set To Vote On Menthol Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council will take up the issue of menthol cigarettes again Wednesday.
The city is thinking about following the lead of Minneapolis. A ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes at convenience stores starts there next August.
Smokers will only be able to buy menthol brands at adult-only tobacco shops.
Supporters argue flavored tobacco targets young people. Opponents say the ban hurts small businesses.
Last week, changes were made to the St. Paul proposal. The restrictions would not take effect for a year. And liquor stores were added as a place where the cigarettes could be sold.
St. Paul could take a final vote later Wednesday.