Stewart Mills Says He Won’t Challenge Nolan In 2018

Filed Under: 2018 Elections, 8th Congressional District, Pete Stauber, Rick Nolan, Stewart Mills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Stewart Mills says he won’t challenge U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan for a third time.

Mills announced his decision in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Much of the post blamed national Republicans for what Mills called a failure to support him late in the 2016 election.

Nolan, a Democrat, already has one potential primary challenge for the northeast Minnesota seat from Leah Phifer, a former FBI counter-terrorism analyst.

Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch