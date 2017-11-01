Stewart Mills Says He Won’t Challenge Nolan In 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Stewart Mills says he won’t challenge U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan for a third time.
Mills announced his decision in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Much of the post blamed national Republicans for what Mills called a failure to support him late in the 2016 election.
Nolan, a Democrat, already has one potential primary challenge for the northeast Minnesota seat from Leah Phifer, a former FBI counter-terrorism analyst.
Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.
