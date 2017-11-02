Police Investigating South Minneapolis Deaths As Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a south Minneapolis home Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded at about 3 p.m. to an apartment at 2720 Cedar Ave. S. on a report of unknown trouble. When officers arrived, they found an adult male and adult female dead inside the residence. Police say the two adults are believed to have been in a relationship, but the nature of it is not known.

Authorities say two witnesses at the scene found the two adults dead and contacted police. Police say the witnesses were not in the apartment at the time of the incident.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, and they are not seeking any suspects. The victims have not been identified, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release their cause of death.

