Police: Baby, Father Found Dead In Baldwin (Wis.) Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a 39-year-old man and his 14-week old daughter were found dead in their Baldwin, Wis., home on Tuesday.
Baldwin police and first responders were called at about 4:40 p.m. to an apartment at 280 Cedar Street on a report that a man and baby had both been shot, and a firearm was on scene. When officers arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his head. He was identified as Jeffrey Long.
Authorities also discovered a 14-week old girl who was unresponsive. There was no evidence of a gunshot wound on the child and resuscitation efforts were made, but she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Aubree Long.
The medical examiner says the baby’s cause of death is undetermined at this time, while Jeffrey Long’s death was determined to be suicide.
Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public. The incident is under investigation.