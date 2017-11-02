Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend marks the Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener. That may mean you might have some of your household out of the house and hitting the woods. If you are sticking around in the Twin Cities, we have some things for you to do.

Hunter Widow Weekend Craft and Vendor Show

While the hunters are away this weekend, you can be sure to find plenty of sales at the mall. Or head to St. Paul for the Hunter Widow Weekend Craft and Vendor Show. Find craft inspiration at Ideal Hall Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Knightsbridge Boutique

Get a start on you holiday shopping at the annual Benilde-St. Margaret’s Knightsbridge Boutique. This one-day-only shopping event features upscale boutique merchants offering unique clothing, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food and more. The boutique is this Saturday. All merchants donate 15 percent of the day’s sales to Benilde-St. Margaret’s for scholarships and other educational programs.

Twin Cities Bridal Show

Planning a wedding? The Twin Cities Bridal Show is your go-to for everything you need! With over 130 exhibiting companies you can see, sample, preview and plan your wedding, all in one day. The bridal show is this Sunday at the St. Paul River Centre.

Healthy Life Expo

Finally, the largest health, wellness, and fitness show in the upper Midwest returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. At the Healthy Life Expo you can see up to 200 local and national exhibitors showcasing everything to help you look, feel, and be your very best, including doctors, clinics, nutritionists, healthy cooking chefs, yoga, and more. There will also be tons of shopping and free product sampling.