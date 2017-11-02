Man Accused Of Punching Police Horse After Bar Close

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old man is accused of running up to a mounted police officer in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning and punching a police horse.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were patrolling on horseback after bar close along North 4th Street, near Pizza Luce, when the man ran up, without provocation, and punched a police horse.

jacob solberg Man Accused Of Punching Police Horse After Bar Close

(credit: Hennepin County)

The man — identified as Jacob Solberg, of Minneapolis — ran off, but officers quickly gave chase and subdued him.

Police say neither the horse nor its rider were hurt during the assault.

Solberg was booked into jail and cited for assaulting a police horse. He is slated to appear in court on Nov. 9.

Solberg has yet to be formally charged.

