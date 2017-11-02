40 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled In US & Canada; 1 Death Reported

Filed Under: Fire Extinguisher, Kidde, Recalls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers with plastic handles made by Kidde.

In 2014, extinguishers didn’t work for emergency responders trying to fight a car fire after a crash. The victim died.

There have been about 391 reports of failure, about 16 injuries reported and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off.

About 37.8 million fire extinguishers are being recalled in the United States while 2.7 million are being recalled in Canada.

The CPSC says consumers with the defective fire extinguishers “should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.”

Click here for more information.

110 and excel fx identification guide 40 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled In US & Canada; 1 Death Reported

Kidde Fire Extinguishers (credit: CPSC)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch