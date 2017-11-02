Twins 3B Miguel Sano To Have Surgery On Left Leg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that third baseman Miguel Sano will have surgery on his injured left leg later this month.
Sano was put on the disabled list on late August with a stress reaction in his left shin. Despite a short return near the end of the season, the injury didn’t heal properly and Sano was left off the playoff roster.
Sano will have surgery in New York on Nov. 13. He’s expected to make a full recovery and be back ready to participate in Spring Training.
He appeared in 114 games and hit .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. He had also shown significant improvement on defense with just nine errors in 283 total chances.