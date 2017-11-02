3,000 Calls To MNsure On 1st Day Of Open Enrollment

Filed Under: Health Care, Health Insurance, MNsure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 3,000 calls were placed during MNsure’s first day of the open enrollment.

MNsure said that the call wait times throughout the day averaged one second.

The open enrollment period began on Wednesday, and continues through Jan. 14.

Spokespersons with MNsure said that 40,000 visits were logged at their website, and the plan comparison tool was visited 7,500 times.

MNsure says that 96 percent of Minnesotans have health coverage, which marks the highest percentage in state history according to them.

