Sheriff: Mother, 2 Kids Hurt In Western Wisconsin Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother and her two young children were hurt in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in western Wisconsin.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 63 near County Road KK in the Towns of Trimbelle.
When authorities arrived, they learned 26-year-old Cynthia Linder was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition and lost control while driving on the slushy roadway. She slid into a ditch and her car flipped over.
Linder and her two children were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.