Fmr. St. Thomas Academy Sub Charged For Giving Drugs, Alcohol To Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former teacher at St. Thomas Academy is facing charges after she was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to students and giving them drugs and alcohol.
Prosecutors in the city of Mendota Heights say Kristin Marie Vanyo, 45, will be charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of “furnishing alcohol to persons under 21” and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Mendota Heights Police previously said Vanyo sent inappropriate text messages to at least three students. WCCO obtained a search warrant on the investigation in May which said Vanyo told officers she wrote a paper for a student in exchange for marijuana and bought alcohol for students before prom.
The gross misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison while the misdemeanors allow for 90 days in prison. Prosecutors haven’t yet set a court date for Vanyo.