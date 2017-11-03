Another Round Of Snow As Winter Sets Up Shop Here

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first round was a novelty, the next few rounds were less-than-welcome previews for coming attractions.
With Friday’s expected snow, it’s clear: winter is definitely setting up shop here.
According to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman, snow is expected to fall mainly through the middle third of the state Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes some of the northernmost portions of the Twin Cities. The bulk of the advisory covers areas like Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud and Brainerd.
The flakes were already starting to creep toward the western edge of the state during the morning rush hour, but for the most part the state should be limited to cloudy skies until after the lunch hour.
Brickman said that the Twin Cities could see flakes flying over the evening commute.
Brickman said the central swath of Minnesota could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of accumulating snow.
Sunday should be somewhat warmer in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low to mid 40s, and the chance for raindrops as everyone falls back for Daylight Savings.