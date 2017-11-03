‘I Trusted Her’: Family Of Boy With Autism Joins Chorus Of Those Questioning Burnsville Dentist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother says she is sick over what a second dentist discovered when she questioned her son’s care.

Ravi Herndon, 15, has autism and can’t talk.

Dr. Deanna Alevizos treated him at Metro Dentalcare in Burnsville for years. But a WCCO Investigation raised red flags for Ravi’s family after other parents accused the dentist of overtreating children.

A vastly different diagnosis now has his parents looking at legal action and the dentist in question fighting back.

After an insurance change, it took some time to find a new pediatric dentist to accept Ravi Herndon as a patient.

“Nobody, I don’t think, really enjoys going to the dentist and if you’re a kid with severe sensory needs it’s even harder,” Harriet Greenlee-Herndon said.

Ravi can struggle sitting still in the dentist’s chair.

“It’s hard to get him in the door,” His mom said.

For the last five years, Ravi has seen Dr. Deanna Alevizos every six months. His parents would sometimes use anti-anxiety meds to make him more comfortable.

“There’s always been something she’s wanted to do,” Ravi’s mom recalled.

Harriet Greenlee-Herndon says they brush Ravi’s teeth in the morning, at night and after meals. Their son also can’t access any sugary or junk foods himself, so that’s limited.

Still, his parents never questioned Alevizos’ recommendations.

“I’m just the mom. So I trusted her,” Herndon said.

From sealing his molars, to filling cavities regularly, Harriet estimates they paid a couple of thousand dollars out of pocket every year to Dr. Alevizos.

“I just thought he had bad teeth,” Herndon said.

In fact, at Ravi’s most recent appointment this fall his mom says Dr. Alevizos used the term massive decay when describing the six new cavities she spotted in his mouth. Ravi was scheduled to go under general anesthesia for the procedure this month. But, when Ravi’s parents caught our story they wondered what another dentist would say and what they would see.

“I thought this just sounds very familiar,” Herndon said.

This week, that dentist took a look and said Ravi had no cavities at all. None.

That dentist didn’t want to be identified but told WCCO people in the profession are entitled to their own opinion but he didn’t detect a thing.

The Herndons have joined at least a dozen other families who have hired an attorney. As they struggle to understand the dental work they never had any reason to doubt — until now.

WCCO also knows of at least four complaints filed with the state against Dr. Alevizos. The State Dentistry Board isn’t able to confirm the total.

Metro Dentalcare has hired a crisis communications firm.

A statement from them attributed to Dr. Alevizos said: