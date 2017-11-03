Cirque Dreams Holidaze

An artist performs during the rehearsal of 'Corteo' of the Cirque du Soleil, in Seville, on September 7, 2011.AFP PHOTO / CRISTINA QUICLER

“In its 10th season, the critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle, Broadway musical and family show all in one. It’s filled with over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites. Cirque Dreams Holidaze mesmerizes audiences everywhere with soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers and illusions.”

