‘Donut Boy’ Thanks Officers At Mall Of America, Says ‘People Still Care’

BLOOMINGTON (WCCO) — One boy on a mission to honor every police officer across the country with a sugary treat has landed in Minnesota.
Mall of America hosted law enforcement officers from across the state for Tyler Carach’s “Birthday With The Blue” celebration on Friday morning.
Originally from Florida, Tyler has traveled to dozens of states handing out donuts to law enforcement and he decided to celebrate his 10th birthday with some of Minnesota’s finest.
His mission began two years ago when he bought a group of deputies some mini donuts to say thank you down in Florida. Since then, he has handed out more than 40,000 donuts to officers from New Mexico to Ohio.
“I want to let them know that people still care,” said Carach.
Officers from Bloomington, Anoka, Hastings, Elko-New Market, Maple Grove and New Hope were among those in attendance.
In addition to coffee and donuts, each officer who went to the birthday party received a thank you card as well.
Tyler wants to be a canine officer when he grows up, so multiple departments brought along their canine officers to meet him.