Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Girl, 15

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 15-year-old girl missing from Little Canada may be in the St. Cloud area.
Evellin Patricia Orellana was last seen Oct. 27 leaving her home in Little Canada, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Orellana was walking to a family member’s house, but her family said she may have been picked up by a St. Paul man she knows.
Orellana’s friends believe she is with a different male friend and may be in the St. Cloud area.
Friends said they have talked to Orellana through Facebook messages, but she has not said who she is with or where she is.
Orellana is 5-feet-3-inches tall, 114 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Orellana is asked to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320 or call 911.
One Comment