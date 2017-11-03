Fmr. Fergus Falls Teacher Sentenced To 5 Years For Child Pornography

Filed Under: Fergus Falls, Joshua Noble

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former western Minnesota high school teacher was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory Booker, 39-year-old Joshua Noble previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Noble, a substitute teacher in Fergus Falls for 15 years according to the attorney’s office, used a messaging service called Chatstep.com to receive and distribute sexually explicit images of children. Booker’s office said Noble had nearly 250 such images.

In addition to the prison term, Noble will have a 10 year term of supervised release and pay $26,000 in restitution.

