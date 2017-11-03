Flying Metal Goes Through Driver’s Windshield On I-494

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may look like a scene from a “Final Destination” film, but it happened on a Twin Cities highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol released photos showing what happened when a piece of metal flew off a truck and through another driver’s windshield last week.
The Incident happened on Interstate 494 near Interstate 94 in Maple Grove.
The driver of the car, a 38-year-old woman, was not seriously injured; in fact, she walked away with just a few small cuts, the State Patrol reported.
The truck driver has not been located.
The patrol used the pictures as a teaching moment on social media.
“We can’t say this enough: Make sure anything you’re transporting is properly secured,” the patrol said. “Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people. Use ratchet straps or toe straps to make sure items are secure. It also doesn’t hurt to stop as you travel from point A to point B to make sure your load is still secure.”