Flying Metal Goes Through Driver’s Windshield On I-494

Filed Under: Interstate 494, Interstate 94, Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may look like a scene from a “Final Destination” film, but it happened on a Twin Cities highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol released photos showing what happened when a piece of metal flew off a truck and through another driver’s windshield last week.

The Incident happened on Interstate 494 near Interstate 94 in Maple Grove.

22904954 10154986342888144 5585946779479411453 o Flying Metal Goes Through Drivers Windshield On I 494

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old woman, was not seriously injured; in fact, she walked away with just a few small cuts, the State Patrol reported.

The truck driver has not been located.

The patrol used the pictures as a teaching moment on social media.

“We can’t say this enough: Make sure anything you’re transporting is properly secured,” the patrol said. “Improperly or unsecured loads can kill people. Use ratchet straps or toe straps to make sure items are secure. It also doesn’t hurt to stop as you travel from point A to point B to make sure your load is still secure.”

23116653 10154986342883144 50138450165405925 o Flying Metal Goes Through Drivers Windshield On I 494

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

23000354 10154986342878144 4728073466276039797 o Flying Metal Goes Through Drivers Windshield On I 494

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch