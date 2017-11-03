Recipe: Dumplings From St. Dinette

We’re getting a taste of fall with St. Dinette. Here is the recipe featured on Mid-Morning.
2 cups hung ricotta
1/2 cup fresh pecorino
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons salt
A pinch of Semolina flour
Mix all ingredients together except for flour in a large bowl.
Fold flour in gently, making sure not to work the dough too much. If the dough seems too wet, add more flour until no longer tacky.
Use a one-ounce scoop or large spoon to create even balls. Toss lightly in semolina.
Let set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. (Can store for up to 2 days in a sealed container.)
Bring salted water to a boil. Drop dumplings in and remove once they start to float.
Serve with sauce of your choosing.