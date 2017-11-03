1 Year Later, Weapon Recovered In Wis. Hunter’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost a year after the mysterious murder of a hunter near Little Falls, authorities are speaking out on the investigation.

Terry Brisk, 41, was shot and killed by someone else while he was out deer hunting alone last November.

For months, this case has mystified investigators, who have said the search for answers has been like looking for a needle in a haystack.

On Friday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office claims they have found that needle.

The rifle Terry Brisk was carrying while out hunting was never recovered after he was found dead, but now authorities say they have recovered that weapon. The Sheriff also announced that rifle was the one used to kill Brisk.

The father of four was shot on Nov. 7, 2016 while hunting on private property in Belle Prairie Township. Authorities believe he was shot some time between 2:15 and 4:30 that afternoon.

Last year, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office ruled out the possibility that this was an accidental shooting and said it was “definitely a homicide.”

A reward of up to $30,000 from local donors is still being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Brisk.

That weapon has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further forensic analysis. The Sheriff did not give any further information about the rifle or where it was found because the investigation is still ongoing.