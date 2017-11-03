Yet Again, Inclement Weather Cancels I-35E Closure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the threat of inclement weekend weather has again canceled a scheduled full closure of southbound Interstate 35E in the northeast metro.
Crews had planned to fully close the interstate between Columbus and Interstate 694 in Vadnais Heights starting Friday night. Winter weather also canceled the closure in late October.
MnDOT needs to complete repairs to the highway to prevent cracks and damage to the pavement.
The closure and repairs are being rescheduled for next spring.
