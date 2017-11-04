Video Gamers Pull All-Nighter For Children’s Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gamers around the globe are putting their skills to work for 24-straight hours to raise money for children’s hospitals.
The Nerdery in Bloomington is filled with people playing every kind of video game imaginable. Others are playing board and card games.
“It’s just a good way to give back,” said gamer Tim Kivi. “It feels really good knowing I can, you know, hang out with these fine folks and do something I love, playing video games and raise money for people that could really use it.”
Tens of thousands of marathoners are raising money for children with disabilities and complex medical needs.
“It’s growing every year. It started off with just a couple of friends honoring a friend’s memory, who had passed away from cancer,” said marathoner Jon Bauer. “They started raising money for their local Children’s Miracle Network. Now we have locations all across the country, and the cool thing about is when we raise money locally, it stays to that Children’s Miracle Network. So locally we’re raising money for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.”
Gamers raised $1.4 million on Game Day last year. The marathon started at 8 a.m. Saturday. Gamers will have controllers in their hands until 8 a.m. Sunday.