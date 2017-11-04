Severe Weather Delays Gophers-Wolverines Game

Filed Under: Gophers Football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The start of the Minnesota-Michigan game has been delayed by severe weather.

Lightning strikes in the area ahead of Saturday’s scheduled start pushed kickoff back about an hour.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

About 60 miles away, No. 24 Michigan State beat No. 7 Penn State 27-24 in a game that was interrupted during the second quarter for nearly 3 ½ hours.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch