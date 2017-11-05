Gophers Beat UW-Green Bay 115-86 In Hurricane Relief Exhibition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six players scored in double figures Sunday as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team beat UW-Green Bay 115-86 on Sunday in an exhibition at Maturi Pavilion.
The game didn’t count towards the Gophers regular season and was put on as an event to raise money for the American Red Cross to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. It’s one of several exhibitions being held across college basketball to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.
Gophers sophomore Amir Coffey and freshman Isaiah Washington each scored 24 points. Washington added six assists, and Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Mason added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Reggie Lynch had six points, six blocks and five rebounds.
Minnesota opens its 2017-18 regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against USC-Upstate at Williams Arena.