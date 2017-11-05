MADD Hosts Vigil To Remember Those Killed By Drunk Drivers

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember those who have been killed by drunk drivers.
People gathered at Christ Lutheran Church in Blaine Sunday afternoon. The vigil was held by the Minnesota chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). The group works to stop drunk or drugged driving and teenage drinking.
One woman we spoke with lost her best friend to drunk driving. She died when she was hit with her three kids inside her car earlier this year.
“I know that we are humans, right, we all make mistakes, but I can promise you that no matter where you need to go, it’s not worth anybody’s life stay where you are, whether it’s your life or somebody else’s life, its’ not worth it,” Stefanie Hurt, whose best friend was killed by a drunk driver, said at the vigil.
MADD says drunk driving is still the No. 1 cause of death on America’s roadways. There’s an average of 93 deaths related to drunk driving each year in Minnesota.