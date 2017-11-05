Police: 2 Found Dead In Northeast Minneapolis Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a northeast Minneapolis home Sunday afternoon.
Minneapolis police responded to a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. about a person threatening another person with a gun on the 2000 block of Polk Street Northeast. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence and set up a perimeter.
Officers attempting to make contact with people inside the residence heard what they believed to be gunfire.
Officers entered the residence and found two people, an adult male and female, dead. They have not been identified and their cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
Police say no suspects are being sought in the incident.