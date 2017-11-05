Victim, Shooter Identified In South Minneapolis Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the two people who were found dead in a south Minneapolis apartment last week in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Homero Lopez Salinas and Martina Lopez Garcia were found with gunshot wounds to the head Thursday in an apartment on the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Garcia’s manner of death was listed as homicide; the 35-year-old was shot several times.
Salinas, also 35, fatally shot himself, the medical examiner’s office says.
Police are not seeking any suspects in connection to the incident