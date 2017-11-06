Florida Georgia Line To Perform At Club Nomadic Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

Filed Under: Club Nomadic, florida georgia line, Mystic Lake Casino, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are now 89 days away from Super Bowl LII.

But more than just the big game is happening in the Twin Cities that week. A whole lineup of entertainment is slated to be in town and on Monday, we learned who one of those bands will be.

Florida Georgia Line is set to perform at Club Nomadic on Feb. 3, 2018, the night before Super Bowl LII. The country band will be joined by a headline DJ, who has not been announced yet.

Club Nomadic is set to be built at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 10.

You can buy tickets at the Ticketmaster web site, or by calling the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel box office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch