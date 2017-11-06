Guitar Played By Prince Sells For $700,000

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A guitar Prince played on stage in the late-1980s has sold at an auction for a whopping $700,000.
According to Julien’s Auctions, the Prince stage-used blue Cloud guitar was made for him by guitar luthier Andy Beech. The late musicians used it on stage in the very late-1980s and early-1990s.
Julien’s Auctions says Prince donated the guitar to an auction in 1994 to benefit the Los Angeles Earthquake Relief.
The guitar is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Beech, stating he made the guitar for Prince.