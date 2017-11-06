Twins Hire Derek Shelton As Bench Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Monday that they’ve hired Derek Shelton to be the team’s bench coach.
Shelton was most recently the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season. This year will mark his 14th as a major league coach. He was also the hitting coach for the Tampa Bay Rays under Joe Maddon from 2010-16, and was the hitting coach in Cleveland under Eric Wedge from 2005-09.
Shelton played two minor league seasons with the New York Yankees organization in the early 1990s. He hit .341 with eight doubles, one homer and 19 RBI before elbow surgery ended his career.
Shelton will replace Joe Vavra as the bench coach. Vavra is joining Ron Gardenhire’s coaching staff in Detoroit.