Former Twins Coach Rick Stelmaszek Dead At 69

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are mourning the death of one of their former coaches.
The team announced Monday that Rick Stelmaszek died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69 years old. Stelmaszek was the Twins bullpen coach for 32 seasons, making him the longest-tenured coach in club history.
“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened by the loss of Rick Stelmaszek. A true Twins legend, ‘Stelly’ was widely respected throughout baseball. He was a professional who dedicated his life to Twins baseball and instilled a winning culture into generations of Twins players. The club, like many of his friends throughout the game, is thinking of his wife and son, Kathy and Michael, and the entire Stelmaszek family during this difficult time,” the Twins said in a statement.
Stelmaszek was in Minneapolis for Opening Day as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch while surrounded by friends and family. Among those in attendance to see Stelmaszek were Ron Gardenhire, A.J. Pierzynski, Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins.
It was recently announced that Stelmaszek will be honored with the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award. It will be presented at the Diamond Awards in January.