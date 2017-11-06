Report: Bridgewater To Be Activated Wednesday, Back Up Keenum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is set to return to the active roster this week but will likely be the back-up to Case Keenum at Washington, according to a CBS Sports report.

The Vikings face the Washington Redskins on Sunday out of the bye. They have until Wednesday to activate Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list. If he’s not medically cleared, Bridgewater will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.

Bridgewater has been out since suffering a devastating left leg injury during a non-contact drill on Aug. 30, 2016.

According to a CBS Sports report, Bridgewater will likely be activated on Wednesday and will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Keenum against the Redskins. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the same Monday morning on Twitter.

With #Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to be activated by Wed., don’t be surprised if he backs up Case Keenum, who earned more starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2017

Sam Bradford, the Week 1 starter, remains sideline with left knee issues.

It’s not known when team officials could make the news on Bridgewater official, but again, the deadline to activate him from the PUP list is Wednesday.

Keenum has led the Vikings to a 4-2 record as the starting quarterback, and also relieved Bradford in a win at Chicago. For the most part, Keenum has played mistake-free football. He’s completing nearly 64 percent of his passes and has seven touchdowns with just three interceptions and is throwing for 230 yards per game.

As long as Keenum wins, the Vikings won’t feel any need to rush Bridgewater back. But all signs point to him joining the active roster this week. The most interesting piece of the whole conversation with the Vikings quarterbacks? None is currently under contract for next season.