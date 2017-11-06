Northfield Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man who might be in danger.

The Northfield Police Department is searching for 54-year-old Anthony ‘Tony’ Dulski, who was last heard from Monday morning.

Police say Dulski is believed to be driving a black Lincoln town car with a broken rear axle.

Dulski is described as standing 6-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dulski’s whereabouts is asked to call Northfield police at 507-645-4475.

