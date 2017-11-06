Mpls. Man To Automatically Get Life In Prison After Murder Conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Minneapolis man will now automatically receive a life sentence in prison without parole after being convicted of murder Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Hennepin County District Court Jury convicted Nigeria Harvey of first-degree murder in connection to the murder of Omarr Johnson, 23, and attempted first-degree murder of Antwan Andrews.

On July 27, 2015, Johnson and Andrews were sitting in a car parked at 34th and Morgan Avenues North when Harvey climbed into the backseat. They were not surprised because they had planned to meet Harvey.

Andrews turned to speak to him, but Harvey then pulled out a gun and shot him in the head. Andrews, playing dead, heard Johnson get out of the passenger seat and then heard more shots. He also felt Harvey digging through his pants pockets, the complaint said.

The county medical examiner’s office said Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Andrews, who survived being shot in the ear and the bullet lodging in his neck, was a key witness in the trial. Harvey was arrested the day after the incident.

Officials say some of the delay with the trail was disproving Harvey’s claim that he was in St. Paul at the time of the shooting. Authorities were able to use an FBI phone analysis of his phone, however, to put him in the vicinity of the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Harvey will be sentenced on Tuesday.