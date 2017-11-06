Northfield Police Searching For Endangered Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Northfield believe a missing 14-year-old girl may be in danger.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Northfield Police Department was notified Monday that Marissa Bahm is missing.

Bahm is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair, according to the BCA. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black winter coat and tan pants. She does not have a cell phone with her.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

The BCA said Bahm is considered endangered and may suffer from undisclosed medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Bahm is asked to call 911 or the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475.

