Reality Check: Gun Violence In The U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sunday mass shooting in a small town in Texas is one of hundreds of mass shootings in the United States this year.
The government defines a mass shooting as four or more people selected indiscriminately, and killed or injured during a gun incident, not including the shooter.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Nov. 6 — the 310th day of 2017 — there have been 307 mass shootings. A total of 530 people have died in mass shootings in 2017.
The total number of criminal gun deaths in America this year, as of Nov. 6, is 13,164.
The total number of gun deaths averages about 33,000 every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 60 percent are suicides, 36 percent are homicides, and mass shootings make up about 2 percent of total gun deaths every year.
President Trump is on an overseas trip in Asia. In Japan Monday morning, the president said it’s too soon to talk about gun control and that mental illness — not guns — are the problem.