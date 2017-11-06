Man Faces Revenge Porn Charge After Posting Photos Of Ex On Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A north metro man is facing revenge porn charges after allegedly sending out a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend last month on Snapchat.

An arrest warrant is out for 19-year-old Dominick Floyd Halverson, of Hugo, according to documents filed in Ramsey County.

dominick floyd halverson Man Faces Revenge Porn Charge After Posting Photos Of Ex On Snapchat

(credit: Ramsey County)

According to a criminal complaint, Halverson sent out a naked photo of his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 2.

The 19-year-old woman called St. Paul police after her sisters told her that Halverson had posted nude photos of her on his Snapchat account.

The woman told police that she had sent Halverson a nude photo while they were in a relationship, which ended over the summer.

Authorities spoke with the woman’s sister, who took a photo of the Snapchat story. The picture shows the nude photo of the woman, the complaint states, along with a disparaging comment.

Investigators contacted Snapchat, and the social media company confirmed that the account the nude photo was posted to belonged to Halverson.

If convicted of the felony charge, Halverson faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Earlier this year, Halverson was convicted of making terroristic threats after threatened to shoot a man at whose house his former girlfriend stayed overnight.

