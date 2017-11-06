DOJ Moves To Revoke Citizenship Of 4 Somali Minnesotans

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Fosia Abdi Adan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Justice Department has moved to revoke the U.S. citizenship of four Minnesotans from Somalia accused of lying on their visa applications.

Fifty-one-year-old Fosia Abdi Adan of Eden Prairie entered the U.S. under the diversity lottery visa program in 2001. Civil complaints filed in federal court Monday allege she then used her visa to get visas for a man she falsely claimed was her husband, and two men they falsely claimed were their children. The four eventually became American citizens.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the current immigration system is easily abused, including the diversity visa program.

President Donald Trump called for elimination of the visa lottery after a terrorist attack in New York, but the filings show this investigation dates back to around 2010.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

