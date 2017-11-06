Police: Shakopee Man Arrested After Wife Found Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested Monday morning after his wife was found dead at their residence.
Shakopee police responded to the 1400 block of Savanna Drive on a report that a man may have killed his wife. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman dead inside the residence.
Police say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody a short time later near the Hampton Inn in Shakopee. Authorities say they are not seeking other suspects in the incident.
Authorities say they don’t believe the incident was a random act, and there is no threat to the general public. Shakopee police say the incident is under investigation and anyone with information should call police at (952) 233-9400.