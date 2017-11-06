Target Reveals Thanksgiving, Black Friday Plans & Deals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has unveiled its Thanksgiving and Black Friday plans.
Target says its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Target also says its Black Friday deals will be available online early the morning of Thanksgiving, with free shipping on all orders.
And, for the first time, when you spend $50 on Black Friday, you’ll get a 20 percent off coupon for a future shopping trip.
“We know that shopping Black Friday deals at Target is an annual tradition for many of our guests across the country,” Janna Potts, executive vice president and chief stores officer, said. “Our hours for this year ensure we’re ready with great deals for those guests who want to shop following their Thanksgiving dinner, while also giving our teams a chance to recharge and prepare our stores before we open on Friday to greet guests with even more holiday savings.”
The story said it also intends to preview some of the Black Friday sales Monday, Nov. 6.
Some of the deals Target is teasing this year include $250 for a Westinghouse 55-inch UHD-TV, a KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart mixer for $250, and thousands of toys under $20.