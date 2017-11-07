Burnsville Police Search For Shoplifters In Viral Video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police need your help to find two women caught on camera shoplifting at Burnsville Center.

Pictures show the women loaded down with bags of items taken from stores inside the mall.

Investigators are determined to catch the thieves — and not just for shoplifting.

The two women were caught on camera carrying big bags full of merchandise out of The Buckle on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. Burnsville Police were called in to assist.

“We got a call for shoplifters at Burnsville Center,” said Cpt. Don Stenger. “When they got there, the suspects had already fled and there were some witnesses there that saw what occurred.”

One of the witnesses used his cellphone to capture the big escape, and that video is making the rounds on social media.

“As vehicles were backing up, there was some type of collision with another parked car, and yes, we are aware of the video, we have that video and the case is still is under active investigation right now,” Stenger said.

He says the video also shows the suspects almost run down the man filming them with his cellphone, with security guards standing nearby.

“We’ve certainly had shoplifters that have fled after a crime, but it’s not common where we got video and security standing right there as well,” Stenger said.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call 911.