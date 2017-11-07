ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Authorities ID 2 Found Dead In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot

Filed Under: Alissa Kristine Spah, Antonio Dehen Perfetti, Buffalo Wild Wings, Coon Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 22-year-old Ham Lake man and 20-year-old Andover woman died from carbon monoxide toxicity and cocaine use late last week at a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Coon Rapids.

Police were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. last Thursday on a report of two people passed out inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they determined both people inside the vehicle were dead.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities identified the two on Tuesday as Antonio Dehen Perfetti of Ham Lake and Alissa Kristine Spah of Andover. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says both died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity with recent cocaine use as a significant condition.

Authorities say their deaths have been ruled as accidental.

