Authorities ID 2 Found Dead In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 22-year-old Ham Lake man and 20-year-old Andover woman died from carbon monoxide toxicity and cocaine use late last week at a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Coon Rapids.
Police were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. last Thursday on a report of two people passed out inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they determined both people inside the vehicle were dead.
Authorities identified the two on Tuesday as Antonio Dehen Perfetti of Ham Lake and Alissa Kristine Spah of Andover. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says both died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity with recent cocaine use as a significant condition.
Authorities say their deaths have been ruled as accidental.