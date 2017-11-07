Not A Mistake: St. Paul Candidate Tim Holden Registered As ‘Holden Holden’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voters looking to elect a new mayor in St. Paul will notice something slightly peculiar in this year’s ballot.
St. Paul Mayoral candidate Tim Holden is shown as “Holden Holden” in each of the ranked voting choices.
However, it is not a mistake.
The Ramsey County Election Office says Holden registered with the City of St. Paul as “Holden Holden”.
WCCO’s Mary McGuire confirmed this with Holden, who told her that he told election officials to change the name to “Holden Holden” on the ballot because “it will take two people to solve city’s problems.”