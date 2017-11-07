ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

2 Missing After Boat Overturns On Lower Red Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Red Lake Police Department is searching for two fishers who went missing after their boat capsized.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Police received a report that a boat had turned over near an area known as “the cut-off” on the eastern side of Lower Red Lake.

One of the two boaters was identified as 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu. The other is described as a 17-year-old boy.

A third boater was able to swim to shore and was taken to Red Lake Indian Health Services, and was being treated for hypothermia.

It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.

Volunteers were being sought to assist with searching the shoreline Tuesday near where the boat capsized.

