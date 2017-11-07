ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

DNR: 70K Deer Registered After Opening Weekend

Filed Under: Deer Hunting, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 70,000 deer were registered after the first weekend of the firearms hunting season in Minnesota, DNR officials said Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says preliminary numbers show 70,724 deer were registered in the opening weekend. That’s an increase of less than one percent from last year.

DNR officials say of the deer harvested, 57 percent were bucks. That’s a 10 percent decrease from last year.

In northeastern Minnesota, 16 percent more deer were harvested in the first weekend this year. The harvest was down in two other zones.

DNR officials say they project this year’s deer harvest to be about 200,000. The total harvest last year was a little more than 173,000.

