Twins Buxton, Dozier Win Gold Glove Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier were honored Tuesday by Major League Baseball for their outstanding seasons defensively.
Dozier and Buxton both earned Gold Glove Awards at their perspective positions. It’s the first such award for both.
Buxton played 137 games this season in center field for the Twins and committed just five errors. He had six outfield assists in 400 total chances, and was third in MLB for defensive runs saved with 24. His ability to run down fly balls in the outfield helped lead the Twins to the American League playoffs.
Dozier played in 152 games and committed just five errors in 674 total chances. He tied for the fewest errors in baseball among second basemen who played at least 1,000 innings. He finished third in innings played for the season (1,311) and in double plays turned with 109.
Buxton and Dozier are the first Twins Gold Glove winners since Joe Mauer won a Gold Glove at catcher in 2010, the last of three straight.