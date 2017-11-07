Report: Vikings QB Sam Bradford Could Be Headed To IR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – According to an ESPN report, the Minnesota Vikings could make room for Teddy Bridgewater on the roster Wednesday by placing quarterback Sam Bradford on injured reserve.

According to NFL reporter Chris Mortensen, Bridgewater will be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and put on the Vikings’ 53-man roster. Team officials are discussing the possibility of putting Bradford on IR, which would end his regular season after just two starts.

Teddy Bridgewater will be activated to @Vikings 53-man roster and team is discussing whether Sam Bradford goes to IR, per team sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

Vikings players have a regularly scheduled off day on Tuesday, but Mortensen reported Bradford was not at Winter Park and was visiting knee specialist Dr. James Andrews.

Bradford not in building. Sources say he is visiting Dr. Andrews again, which means exploratory arthroscopic procedure is possible. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

,Case Keenum remains the starter this week but team does believe Bridgewater will be ready to start relatively soon, if necessary. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in a 29-19 victory in Week 1. He suffered a non-contact injury to his twice surgically-repaired knee at some point during the game, and could not play at Pittsburgh in Week 2. The Vikings lost 26-9.

Bradford attempted to return three weeks later against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, but was pulled late in the first half after it was evident he wasn’t healthy enough to play. Case Keenum took over in relief and helped lead the Vikings to a 20-17 victory. Bradford hasn’t seen the field since.

Keenum is 4-2 as the Vikings’ starter this season. If Bradford is placed on IR, his season is over and his career with the Vikings likely is as well. He’s not under contract for next season, and the Vikings will likely moved forward with Bridgewater if he’s deemed healthy enough to play.

Keenum is slated to be the starter for the Vikings this Sunday at Washington. Bridgewater, if activated on Wednesday, would likely be the No. 2 behind Keenum. It’s not known when Bridgewater might take over as starter.